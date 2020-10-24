Mindhunter Season 3 Won’t Be Happening Anytime Soon, David Fincher Confirms
Birthday parties and weddings have been postponed and now you can add season three of Mindhunter to the list of things that aren’t going to happen anytime soon.
With season two of the Netflix psychological crime drama last hitting screens 14 months ago, Mindhunter fans have been eager for more, but with clues being dropped left, right and centre, the latest comments from David Fincer leave us with the nasty feeling that we’re in for a life sentence before we see our favourite criminals get their justice.
January this year saw the show’s leads Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv released from their contracts and the show put on ‘indefinite hold’.
In an interview with Vulture about his new film Mank, Fincher has apparently confirmed that Mindhunter’s time is all but up.
He said:
We lived there for almost three years.
Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me.
At the start of the second season, he said he ‘ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn’t like any of it, so we tossed it and started over’.
Even with the promotion of Courtaney Miles from assistant director to co-showrunner, Fincher found the load too much. ‘It’s a 90-hour workweek. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.’
Netflix bosses Ted Sarandos and Cindy Holland asked Fincher if there was anything else he’d like to work on, leading to Mank.
Fincher explained:
Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show.
We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs.’
However, the show may not just have received its death sentence. A show spokesperson added: ‘Maybe in five years.’
