Miriam Margolyes Catches Phillip Schofield Off Guard With Comment About Him Being Gay

Miriam Margolyes has never been one to mince her words, and things were no different during a recent appearance on This Morning, when she made an impromptu reference to host Phillip Schofield’s decision to come out last year.

The 80-year-old actor is a frequent guest of the show and always seems to delight Phil and Holly, as well as the audience, with her total lack of a filter. Things were no different this time around, with the Harry Potter star peppering her interview with anecdotes about becoming the first woman to swear on British TV, and spilling secrets about her fellow actors going commando on set.

Margolyes was on the show to promote her new memoir, This Much Is True, which sees her discuss, among other things, her experience of coming out to her parents. During the interview, Schofield asked Margolyes about her regrets about coming out shortly before her mother fell ill, saying, ‘You say that one of the things you regret – which I thought was really sad – was when you came out to your parents and then it wasn’t long afterwards your mum had her stroke.’

But rather than dwell on her regrets, Margolyes caught Schofield by surprise, telling him, ‘Well, I always felt guilty about that. I mean you’ve been very brave, you came out. I sort of thought you might be gay when I met you because you’re a bit camp.’

Taken aback, Schofield replied with a joking eye-roll, saying, ‘I think most people in telly are a bit camp, if I’m honest.’

The conversation eventually got back on track, with Margolyes saying of her experience with her mum, ‘She couldn’t handle it and I think it was too much for her. That’s why I say people shouldn’t come out to people who can’t handle it.

She added ‘It’s tough to keep it in because I want to share. When I fell in love, I wanted to tell everybody that I was in love.’