MJ Rodriguez, First Trans Woman To Win A Golden Globe, Celebrates Historic Moment

Alamy

MJ Rodriguez has made history by becoming the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe.

The 31-year-old actor took the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role as Bianca in FX’s drag-scene drama Pose.

Advert 10

Sadly for her, the moment of her award announcement wasn’t shown on TV due to a boycott related to the Golden Globes’ lack of diversity among its membership. However, the actor was nevertheless delighted at the recognition and took to Instagram to celebrate.

In an emotional post, Rodriguez wrote, ‘Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream.’

She added, ‘LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!’

Advert 10

Rodriguez had previously broken new ground at the Emmy Awards last year by becoming the first trans woman to be nominated. Nominated in the Leading Actress category for last September’s bash, she lost out to Olivia Colman for her depiction of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown.

However, the star wasn’t to be denied at the Golden Globes, and took time on her Instagram to pay credit to her fellow nominees, Jennifer Aniston, Uzo Aduba, Elisabeth Moss and Christine Baranski.

She said:

To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.

Advert 10

Rodriguez’s win comes after her Pose co-stars Indya Moore and Angelica Ross had previously criticised awards ceremonies for omitting Black trans actors from their nominations.

In 2021, Moore tweeted, ‘Something about trans people not being honored on a show about trans people who created a culture to honour ourselves because the world doesn’t. Let’s call it cognitive cissonance.’