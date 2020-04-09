Modern Family Comes To An End After 11 Years @jesstyler/Twitter

It’s time to say goodbye to some of TV’s most progressive characters, as the beloved comedy Modern Family has come to an end after 11 years.

The finale of the show aired in the US last night, April 8, bringing the storylines of the Pritchetts, Dunphys, Tuckers and all other manner of newly welcomed family members to a close.

The series debuted on September 23, 2009, and since then fans have watched the families grow in age and character, all the while helping to normalise relationships of every kind.

Jay Gloria and Joe in Modern Family ABC

Its 11-season run makes Modern Family the third longest-running network sitcom in television history, Forbes reports, and after spending so many years together the cast have been sharing emotional goodbyes on their social media pages.

Sarah Hyland, who played daughter Haley Dunphy in the series, wrote:

Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, aka Mitchell Pritchett, posted:

just like that, it’s over.

11 years of my life spent with these beautiful souls.

you all have played such a huge part in the forming of my being.

I will never forget.

I’m definitely gonna miss this.

While Sofie Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, wrote:

My family on and off screen forever. What an amazing 11 years! So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans.

Modern Family stemmed from the relationships of Jay Pritchett and his children, Claire and Mitchell. Claire followed the ‘nuclear family’ route with a husband and three children, while Mitchell and his husband Cam represented the LGBTQ+ community and grew their family through adoption.

Dunphy family Modern Family ABC

Jay helped to normalise age gaps in relationships as he married his second wife, the Colombian character Gloria, and welcomed her son Manny into his home before adding their beloved dog Stella and new son Joe.

The series will be missed by fans, but at least the old episodes will always be there for us to turn to if we need to see a magic trick from Phil or learn a new farming reference from Cam.