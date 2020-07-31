Money Heist To End With Fifth And Final Season

Netflix

Netflix’s well-loved series Money Heist is coming to an end after its fifth season.

The news was announced by the streaming platform today, July 31, on its Twitter page. The tweet read, ‘THE HEIST COMES TO AN END. PART 5’, along with a picture of one of the show’s famous masks.

Money Heist first came to the small screen back in 2017 and has generated a huge fan base – it’s go on to be Netflix’s most popular non-English series.

Speaking about it coming to an end, creator of the show Álex Pina said:

We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.

The fifth and final season will consist of ten episodes and will start production in Spain on August 3.

Pina continued to Entertainment Weekly:

Adrenaline is within Money Heist’s DNA. Every thirty seconds things take place and disrupt the characters, a turn of the screw to the action. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain. However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war: it is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot.

Adding to the excitement of the final series, two new faces are set to join the cast: Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado.