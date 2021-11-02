unilad
Morbius Trailer Confuses Spider-Man Fans With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Hints

by : Cameron Frew on : 02 Nov 2021 16:16
Morbius Trailer Confuses Spider-Man Fans With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield HintsSony Pictures

The new trailer for Morbius features nods to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies – and fans aren’t sure why. 

Jared Leto will make his big-screen debut as the living vampire next year, coming after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The character, created in 1971 by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, was originally introduced as a nemesis for Spidey, later transitioning into an anti-hero of sorts, a bit like Venom.

Here’s the thing: Morbius takes place in the same universe as Venom, that much we know as a fact. However, the newest trailer raises even more questions about its ties to the wall-crawler and furthermore, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loading…

The film is set to follow the origins of Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto), a biochemist who gains vampire-like abilities – including super-speed, strength and ‘some form of bat radar’ – after trying to cure his rare blood condition in an experiment with bats.

At the end of the trailer, the character makes an ‘I am Venom’ gag, and Tyrese Gibson’s Simon Stroud also references events in San Francisco. Elsewhere, Morbius walks past a wall with a Spider-Man poster graffitied with the word ‘murderer’, seemingly alluding to the events of Far From Home. However, the suit looks far more like the one seen in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

There’s also a brief shot of an issue of The Daily Bugle which mentions a ‘Rhino on the loose’ and Black Cat, an unseen character in either universe, originally intended to be introduced with Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man series. The OSCORP logo from those movies can also be seen, as opposed to Raimi’s.

In the first trailer, Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture, who first featured in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, also made a brief appearance.

Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, set to bring back several villains across his movies as well as Maguire and Garfield (probably), and following the shocking post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the future looks fascinating for Spidey.

Morbius hits cinemas on January 28, 2022. 

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Jared Leto, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Now, Spider-Man, venom

