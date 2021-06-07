More Than 35,000 Sign Petition Demanding No Nudity In New Lord Of The Rings Series

New Line Cinema

Amazon’s long-awaited TV series based on The Lord of the Rings is already receiving backlash for possible nudity.

It’s not unusual for television productions to throw a bit of nudity in the fantasy genre, you only need to think back to Game of Thrones for that. However, fans of JRR Tolkien are appealing for showrunners to not do this in the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series.

Not too much is known about the series just yet; it’s expected to premiere this year, but so far we’ve only met a handful of cast members and learnt the series will focus on fighting evil in Middle Earth. Nonetheless, the prospect of nudity has shocked fans.

A petition opposing nudity in the upcoming series has so far garnered more than 35,000 signatures. This petition has been created after a job listing for the project detailed a need for comfortability with intimacy.

Amazon Prime has an upcoming Lord of the Rings series set before the trilogy. They have hired “intimacy coaches” and have asked that actors be comfortable with doing nude scenes in the castings. Tolkien’s work is truly wholesome and packed with incredible Christian symbolism. He was a devout Catholic, and his memory does not need to be stained with gratuitous nudity or even nudity in the slightest. Tolkien’s creations have always been mostly FAMILY friendly… KEEP IT THAT WAY.

Many have echoed the original sentiment of the petition as it climbs towards its goal of 50,000 signatures. One person noted, ‘This is disgusting, it is not Game of Thrones and is a huge disservice to Tolkien’.

Interestingly, the petition has been up for four months but has seen an increase in popularity in recent weeks. Amazon Prime has yet to respond about the possibility of nudity in the forthcoming series.

