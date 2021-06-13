unilad
More Than 55,000 People Demand ‘Insensitive’ Christchurch Shooting Film Be ‘Shut Down’

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Jun 2021 14:59
More Than 54,000 People Demand 'Insensitive' Christchurch Shooting Film Be 'Shut Down'PA Images

More than 55,000 people have signed a petition calling for an ‘insensitive’ movie chronicling the aftermath of the 2019 Christchurch shootings to be shut down. 

They Are Us will see Rose Byrne play New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, taking place a week after Brenton Harrison Tarrant killed 51 people across two mosques. Its title comes from one of the PM’s speeches following the massacre.

While movies based on terror attacks aren’t anything new (World Trade Center, Hotel Mumbai, 22 July) the film attracted immediate controversy among New Zealanders for revolving the horrific incident around the response of Ardern while seemingly sidelining the Muslim victims.

A Change.org petition calling for the film to be cancelled has already amassed more than 55,000 signatures. ‘The film centres white voices and therefore will continue to white-wash the horrific violence perpetrated against Muslim communities,’ it reads.

‘It is also inappropriate that the film appears to centre PM Jacinda Ardern, a white woman. She received praise in the wake of the attacks but there are ongoing issues with the government’s response, including that witnesses who were not physically injured cannot access mental health support through [Accident Compensation Corporation], and the lack of urgency changing hate speech laws,’ it adds.

It’ll be written and directed by Andrew Niccol, a Kiwi filmmaker. ‘They Are Us is not so much about the attack but the response to the attack… how an unprecedented act of hate was overcome by an outpouring of love and support,’ he told The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The film addresses our common humanity, which is why I think it will speak to people around the world. It is an example of how we should respond when there’s an attack on our fellow human beings,’ he added.

However, the petition argues it’s ‘not appropriate for Niccol, someone who has not experienced racism or Islamophobia, to lead and profit off a story that is not his to tell.’

Topics: Film and TV, Christchurch, New Zealand, News

