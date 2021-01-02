More Women Directed Movies In 2020 Than Ever Before Warner Bros.

Last year proved positive for female directors, as a study found that women represented 16% of those behind the camera for the 100 highest-grossing films in 2020.

The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University has conducted the study for two decades, and found the number of female directors on the top films was the highest ever last year, having increased from 12% in 2019 and just 4% in 2018.

Advert 10

The study, which is overseen by the centre’s director, Dr. Martha Lauzen, attempted to account for disruptions to the film industry caused by coronavirus by including figures from employment on films included on the Digital Entertainment Group’s ‘Watched at Home Top 20 Chart’ from March through to December 2020.

birds of prey film Warner Bros.

A number of major female-led productions were delayed due to coronavirus, with both Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals and Cate Shortland’s Black Widow pushed back for release in 2021.

Female filmmakers responsible for some of the year’s high-profile releases include Cathy Yan, who brought us Birds of Prey, and Patty Jenkins with Wonder Woman 1984.

Advert 10

Findings showed that women made up 21% of all directors, writers, executive producers, producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the top grossing films, and 19% of the same roles on films that were watched at home.

While female directors made up 16% of filmmakers on the top box office hits, they made up just under 10% of the films watched at home.

Wonder Woman 1984 3 Warner Bros.

Lauzen commented on the results in a statement cited by Variety, pointing out that the industry has now seen ‘two consecutive years of growth for women who direct’.

Advert 10

Describing the findings as ‘good news’, Lauzen added:

This breaks a recent historical pattern in which the numbers trend up one year and down the next. The bad news is that fully 80% of top films still do not have a woman at the helm.

Despite the notable increase in female directors, the study revealed more underwhelming results in other roles. For the highest grossing movies, the number of women in producer jobs and executive producer positions each increased by just 2%, rising to 28% and 21% respectively.

The number of female cinematographers increased by just 1% to 3%, but the number of writers and editors both fell, writers by 8% to a total of 12% and editors by 5% to a total of 18%.

Advert 10

Film crew Pixabay

The study revealed a correlation between female directors and other female employees, noting that films with at least one female director were much more likely to hire women to be editors, cinematographers, or other key behind-the-scenes roles.

Women comprised 53% of writers on films with female directors, but just 8% of writers on films with male directors. Similarly, women made up 39% of editors and 13% of music composers for female-led films, but only 18% of editors and 4% of music composers in movies with a male director.

Lauzen stressed that there is still a ‘stunning’ imbalance between men and women in filmmaking, with 67% of films employing between zero to four women in top behind-the-scenes roles. On the other hand, more than 70% of the top films employed 10 or more men in such positions.

Advert 10