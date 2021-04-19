Morrissey Calls The Simpsons ‘Racist’ After Depicting Him With ‘His Belly Hanging Out’

PA/Fox

English musician Morrisey has hit out at the creators of The Simpsons, calling the show ‘racist and hurtful’ after they depicted him with ‘his belly hanging out’.

Morrisey took issue with the sitcom’s latest episode, Panic on the streets of Springfield, which aired last night, April 19.

The musician was depicted as the depressed indie singer Quilloughby, Lisa’s new imaginary friend who ‘enjoys nothing’. His character was voiced by guest star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Early this morning, April 19, a statement was posted to Morrssey’s official posted a Facebook account calling the show ‘unapologetically hurtful and racist’.

‘Surprising what a “turn for the worst” the writing for The Simpsons tv show has taken in recent years. Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalise on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumours,’ the post read.

‘Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here,’ it continued.

Aside from calling out the show for racism, the singer also took issue with the episode depicting his character as racist.

‘Calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist. They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves,’ the statment said, adding that Hank Azaria’s recent apology, who voiced the character Apu, ‘says it all’.

‘Unlike the character in The Simpsons “Panic” episode …. Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights,’ it continued.

‘By suggesting all of the above in this episode … The Simpsons hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all. Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist.’

‘Not surprising… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years,’ he added.

On April 12, Azaria issued an apology ‘to every single Indian person’ for his portrayal of Apu. Azaria had voiced the character since 1989 but stepped down last week after the show was criticised for racial stereotyping.