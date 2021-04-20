Morrissey’s Manager Calls Out Benedict Cumberbatch For ‘Hurtful And Racist’ Simpson’s Episode
Morrissey’s manager, Peter Katsis, has hit out at Benedict Cumberbatch for voicing an animated character on The Simpsons that appeared to depict the English singer.
The Morrissey-like character, named Quilloughby, appeared on The Simpsons episode Panic on the Streets of Springfield on April 18, and was depicted as a depressed British singer from the 1980s who becomes Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend.
Following the release of the episode, Morrissey’s manager criticised The Simpsons’ creators in a statement posted to the singer’s official Facebook page, which accused the show of being ‘unapologetically hurtful and racist’ and ‘trying to capitalise on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumours.’
In a follow-up post, Katsis said that he’d been ‘thinking more’ about ‘this Simpsons bullsh*t’ and began to question why Cumberbatch agreed to take on the role of the Morrissey character.
Offering up a few critical suggestions, Katsis continued:
Could he be that hard up for cash that he would agree to bad rap another artist that harshly?
Clearly he would have read the outline or script before he took the gig.
Could he actually be as big an asshole as the people on The Simpson’s writing team? and the FOX team?
Apparently so.
Katsis went on to suggest that Cumberbatch should ‘speak up and tell his side’ of the story, before asking: ‘Does he even have enough balls to do that?’
Cumberbatch came into the firing line after news outlets picked up on Katsis’s frustrations and initially attributed them to Morrissey himself due to the fact the Facebook post went unsigned at first.
The manager slammed outlets for ‘using false facts to try and support more meaningless stories’ and ‘gain attention’, and noted the coverage did not mention ‘the horrible false portrayal of Morrissey used by The Simpsons team’.
Though the singer did not appear to use Facebook to express his thoughts, he does seem to have responded to the episode in an open letter, in which he described the ‘hatred’ shown by The Simpsons creators as a ‘taunting lawsuit’ that he could not fund.
He suggested his inability to challenge such ‘attacks’ is the reason he is ‘so carelessly and noisily’ targeted, and argued: ‘You are especially despised if your music affects people in a strong and beautiful way, since music is no longer required to.’
Morrissey went on to say he is ‘quite used’ to having ‘horror’ thrown at him, before suggesting that ‘writing for The Simpsons… evidently requires only complete ignorance.’
The backlash to The Simpsons has been met with mixed responses, with some praising Katsis for hitting back at the creators while others have suggested the show shouldn’t be taken seriously.
