Mortal Kombat Reboot Drops Fatal First Look At Movie Warner Bros.

The Mortal Kombat films had a mixed reception in the 90s, but a reboot looks set to capture the violence of the games on the big screen.

While the Mortal Kombat games are legendary for their gratuitous violence, previous ventures into film have failed to capture the visceral action of the franchise. Fortunately, the reboot of the film franchise will be R-rated and full of the brutal fatalities that fans of the series have come to expect.

Advert 10

The first images of the film, directed by Simon McQuoid, have now been shared and they should intrigue fans.

mortal kombat first look Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

Mortal Kombat first images Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

These initial images show characters who mirror their video game counterparts, and many will hope that the actors can also replicate the bone-breaking moves of their characters. The film will star the likes of Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion) and Mehcad Brooks (Jax).

Advert 10

new shots of MK 2021 Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

sub zero in MK film Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

Many will hope that the new iteration of the series can right the wrongs of the critically panned Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. This new film would likely have to consciously make an effort to be worse than the 1997 live-action film, and the outlook of fans is largely positive going forward.

MK 2020 Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

Advert 10

MK film shots Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

MK on set Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

The highly anticipated project will follow a similar release to other Warner Bros. films during the pandemic. This means that the film will be available on HBO Max while showing at selected cinemas when it releases on April 16.