Mortal Kombat Reboot Drops Fatal First Look At Movie

by : Daniel Richardson on : 15 Jan 2021 17:41
Mortal Kombat Reboot Drops Fatal First Look At MovieMortal Kombat Reboot Drops Fatal First Look At MovieWarner Bros.

The Mortal Kombat films had a mixed reception in the 90s, but a reboot looks set to capture the violence of the games on the big screen. 

While the Mortal Kombat games are legendary for their gratuitous violence, previous ventures into film have failed to capture the visceral action of the franchise. Fortunately, the reboot of the film franchise will be R-rated and full of the brutal fatalities that fans of the series have come to expect.

The first images of the film, directed by Simon McQuoid, have now been shared and they should intrigue fans.

mortal kombat first lookmortal kombat first lookMark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly
Mortal Kombat first imagesMortal Kombat first imagesMark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

These initial images show characters who mirror their video game counterparts, and many will hope that the actors can also replicate the bone-breaking moves of their characters. The film will star the likes of Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion) and Mehcad Brooks (Jax).

new shots of MK 2021new shots of MK 2021Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly
sub zero in MK filmsub zero in MK filmMark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

Many will hope that the new iteration of the series can right the wrongs of the critically panned Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. This new film would likely have to consciously make an effort to be worse than the 1997 live-action film, and the outlook of fans is largely positive going forward.

MK 2020MK 2020Mark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly
MK film shotsMK film shotsMark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly
MK on setMK on setMark Rogers/New Line/Warner Bros./Enertainment Weekly

The highly anticipated project will follow a similar release to other Warner Bros. films during the pandemic. This means that the film will be available on HBO Max while showing at selected cinemas when it releases on April 16.

