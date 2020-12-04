Mortal Kombat Reboot Will Officially Release On HBO Max On Same Day As Cinemas

mortal kombat 1 NetherRealm

Get over here! The new Mortal Kombat movie will release in cinemas and HBO Max on the same day.

Warner Bros. recently announced some game-changing news for movie distribution: their entire 2021 slate will drop in cinemas and its streaming platform on the same day in the US.

For viewers across the pond, that means they can enjoy the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix 4 and, with guarantees of sickening violence, Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat 11 Scorpion Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

In a statement, Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said: ‘We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group.’

She added: ‘No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the US will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.’

It’s not entirely clear what the plot for the reboot will be, but we know Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Scorpion, Sonya Blade and Kano will feature, among other characters from the hit video game franchise.

Greg Russo, who wrote the script alongside Dave Callaham, earlier confirmed the film would be R-rated and feature brutal fatalities for the first time ever.

Lewis Tan, who’s appearing in an undisclosed role, eagerly told ComicBook: ‘Let me just say this, there were some days on set where I felt sick. I am not kidding, they did not hold back.’

Mortal Kombat is set for release on January 15, 2021, however a further delay has been speculated due to the lack of promotion at the time of writing.