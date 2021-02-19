Mortal Kombat Star Says It’s The ‘Greatest Video Game Movie Of All Time’

PA Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks says the upcoming film is going to be the greatest video game movie of all time.

The beloved and gloriously violent video game franchise is coming back to the big screen for the first time since 1995’s Mortal Kombat and its more maligned follow-up Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

Warner Bros. dropped its first trailer yesterday, February 18, showing off the brutalities, fatalities and teasing everything in-between. It looks like the movie fans have been waiting for, and its cast is pretty confident we’re going to go nuts for it.

Check out the gruesome trailer for Mortal Kombat below:

Brooks, who plays Jax Briggs (the guy who loses his arms to Sub-Zero at the start of the trailer), tweeted: ‘Mortal Kombat trailer is live. This is going to be the greatest video game adaptation of all time… the wait is almost over for the battle to begin.’

The film isn’t based on any one Mortal Kombat title, with the synopsis explaining: ‘MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage – or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down.’

Warner Bros.

It adds: ‘Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.’

Soon, he goes head-to-head with the enemies of Outworld in the most grotesque fighting tournament of all… Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat will hit US cinemas and HBO Max on April 16.