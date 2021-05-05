Mortal Kombat Stars Share Their Favourite ‘Fatalities’ From The Games

Warner Bros.

Finish him! Mortal Kombat’s roster of fighters have shared their favourite fatalities and moves; some ‘disrespectful’, others disgusting.

I feel deeply sorry for people who didn’t experience Mortal Kombat growing up. It leaves an indelible mark: the blood; the guts; the gloriously-depraved violence. There’s fewer better feelings than dispatching your pal or sibling with a perfectly-timed fatality, watching their fighter’s lifeless body slump to the floor or burst like a balloon.

The stars of the newest adaptation – the first since 1997 – all have memories of playing the games. Ahead of the film’s release, we sat down with them all and found out their go-to fatalities and ways to embarrass their competitors.

Joe Taslim, who plays Bi-Han/Sub-Zero, has been playing since he was 12 years old. ‘I grew up playing the game. I remember the console was SEGA, but I didn’t have one, so I went to my friend’s house to play the game – until his parents came in like… why are you here everyday? Uh, cause of this [laughs],’ he said.

His favourite fatality is ‘the most crazy one from Noob Saibot, but it’s a recent one. Exploding someone from inside, that’s the best fatality! That’s a crazy idea, man. You send your shadow into someone else’s body and just blow them from inside. What? Come on! No-one can beat that fatality, that’s the best one. I really hope some day we can make one’.

Ludi Lin, who plays Liu Kang, preferred the ‘spine-breaking’ when he was a kid. ‘Yeah, somehow, it’s a blend between the imagery and the sound. It’s like ASMR, it’s really satisfying,’ he said.

For both him and his Shaolin Monk co-star Max Huang, Kung Lao’s fatality is the best – and it’s in the movie, with an unlucky villain split in half from head-to-toe with a hat like a piece of cheap wood. For any fans, you’ll lose your mind.

Warner Bros.

Lewis Tan, who plays newcomer Cole Young, has a specific memory of the first time he went ‘Oh!’ while playing: the stage fatality where you uppercut someone, they fall through the floor and land on a bed of spikes.

‘I was like… this is crazy! I can’t believe this is allowed in a video game,’ he said. ‘That was kind of like the groundbreaking Matrix moment for me, like this is a different world, anything can happen.’

Mehcad Brooks, who plays the lethal-clapping Jax Briggs, said, ‘I had a couple from Scorpion, obviously the ‘Get over here!’ and, if I’m not mistaken, he’d blow fire on them.’

‘But the one I would always do, that I thought was extremely disrespectful to people, if they weren’t that good, I’d just keep leg sweeping them. They were like… how did you beat me with that leg sweep? Too fast, man. Too fast,’ he added.

From the off, the Mortal Kombat movie doesn’t pull its punches. The action is a bit choppy, but the viscera is there. Jessica McNamee, who plays Sonya Blade, didn’t play the game a lot when she was younger – but even she knew how important this was.

Warner Bros.

‘We’ve also been allowed an R-rating by the studio, so we’re allowed to portray what people love about the game; the fatalities, the blood, the gore. You don’t often get to see these films in that rating bracket; often it doesn’t deliver in the way fans would want to see it. With the R-rating, it gave us the freedom to show those sides of the game fans love,’ she said.

You can rent the movie premiere of Mortal Kombat at home from May 6.