Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero Wants To Become Noob Saibot In Sequel

Mortal Kombat‘s Joe Taslim, who stars as Sub-Zero, wants to transform into Noob Saibot in the sequel.

Simon McQuoid’s video game adaptation of the world’s goriest fighting franchise will soon hit the UK. For fans, it’s pretty much a dream come true; there’s flawless victories, brutalities, classic characters and plenty of teases of what could come next.

While Lewis Tan’s Cole Young is the protagonist, a new character in the series, Taslim appears as fan-favourite Bi-Han/Sub-Zero. Unless you’re an MK noob, you know where his story could go.

We sat down with The Night Comes for Us actor ahead of Mortal Kombat‘s release. When asked for his favourite fatality from the games growing up, he had a quick answer. ‘My favourite fatality is the most crazy one from Noob Saibot, but it’s a recent one,’ he said.

‘Exploding someone from inside, that’s the best fatality! That’s a crazy idea, man. You send your shadow into someone else’s body and just blow them from inside. What? Come on! No-one can beat that fatality, that’s the best one. I really hope some day we can make one,’ Taslim said.

In the opening seven minutes, Sub-Zero dukes it out with Hiroyuki Sanada’s Scorpion after causing ice-cold, murderous chaos in his home. If there’s one thing the movie gets right (and from my point of view, there’s loads), it’s the pair’s designs and bouts, with one particular moment with a blood-icicle causing cheers around the world.

For anyone unfamiliar with MK lore, Bi-Han/Sub-Zero is killed by Scorpion as revenge for his earlier death. Similarly to Scorpion, he goes to the fiery world of the Netherrealm – only this time, he’s resurrected by Quan Chi and becomes Noob Saibot.

Instead of commanding ice, Noob can manipulate darkness, phantoms and reality, capable of invisibility and teleporting. He’s a unit; incredibly cool and a nightmare to fight.

Here’s a taster…

If a sequel is ordered by Warner Bros. – which it absolutely should be – this development would be fair to anticipate. In Taslim’s case, he’s very much up for it.

‘I want to see that phantom breaking someone from inside, bro [laughs]. Well, I hope the fans love the movie, I hope the movie becomes something that could give a push to Warner Bros. and New Line to continue the journey, to expand the universe, and to see the phantom breaking someone from the inside [laughs]. Fingers crossed… let’s just hope,’ he said.

You can rent the movie premiere of Mortal Kombat at home from May 6.