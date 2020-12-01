'Most Disgusting Movie Of All Time' Getting Uncut Release After 10 Years Jinga Films

A Serbian Film, often dubbed the most horrific film ever made, is getting an ‘uncut and uncensored’ release.

The 2010 exploitation film has built its legacy on the hushed word-of-mouth from those who’ve seen it. Mention it in passing to someone who’s witnessed its bloodshed, and they’ll likely exhale with a bit of trauma.

With grotesque, nightmarish violence beyond the realms of traditional torture porn like Saw and Hostel, even the bravest viewers will feel sick to their stomach. Now, people will get their hands on the full movie.

A Serbian Film Jinga Films

The rerelease of A Serbian Film is being handled by Unearthed Films, which wrote in a statement, ‘The film shines on beautiful Blu-ray and DVD with English Subtitles. It’s the first time the film has been released from the 4K master!’

For anyone fortunate enough to be out of the loop, here’s the synopsis: ‘Milos, a retired porn star, leads a normal family life with his wife Maria and six-year-old son Petar in tumultuous Serbia, trying to make ends meet. A sudden call from his former colleague Layla will change everything.’

It continues: ‘Aware of his financial problems, Layla introduces Milos to Vukmir – a mysterious, menacing and politically powerful figure in the pornographic business. A leading role in Vukmir’s production will provide financial support to Milos and his family for the rest of their lives.’

A Serbian Film 2010 2 Jinga Films

However, this late career porn role isn’t what it seems. ‘Milos is drawn into a maelstrom of unbelievable cruelty and mayhem devised by his employer, the director of his destiny. In order to escape the living cinematic hell he’s put into, and save his family’s life, Milos will have to sacrifice everything – his pride, his morality, his sanity, and maybe even his own life,’ the synopsis adds.

Its theatrical release drew controversy not just for its content, but the contested censorship. Many complaints were received prior to its proposed screening in Frightfest, spurring the local council to refuse permission unless it was given an age certificate by the BBFC.

A Serbian Film 2010 3 Jinga Films

However, the censorship body requested that 49 individual cuts – totalling three minutes and 48 seconds – be made in order to secure an 18 certificate. The festival refused to screen it, as it wasn’t the original vision of Srđan Spasojević.

You can still purchase the film in the UK, albeit the cut version omitting some pretty horrible things from the film (the details of which I don’t wish to type).

On the BBFC’s website, it notes, ‘Recognising that the film was intended as a political allegory which intended – and needed – to shock as part of its overall thesis, the BBFC attempted to construct the cuts carefully so that the message of the film, as well as the meaning of each individual scene, would be preserved.’

A Serbian Film 2010 Jinga Films

It’s unclear if Unearthed Films’ Blu-ray release of the film will hit UK store shelves. Otherwise, customers may need to order from the US.

A Serbian Film’s uncut and uncensored release will drop on January 19, 2021. An extended cut of the movie and a documentary have also been teased for later in the year.