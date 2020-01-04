Most Haunted Medium Derek Acorah Dies Aged 69

PA Images

Derek Acorah, the TV medium, has died at the age of 69.

His wife Gwen announced the self-styled spiritual medium from Most Haunted and who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother died last night.

Derek had been treated in intensive care following a ‘brief illness’.

Gwen posted a tribute on Facebook to her late husband:

Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away… Posted by Gwen Acorah Johnson on Friday, January 3, 2020

She wrote:

Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough. To the vile couple who hounded him for responses to their ridiculous campaign whilst he was in Intensive Care in a coma, I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame. I have things to deal with now but I won’t forget nor will I forgive what you have done!

Derek was born in January 1950 in Bootle, Merseyside.

He found fame on Most Haunted and went on to present Derek Acorah’s Ghost Towns and finished fourth in the 2017 series of Celebrity Big Brother.

In November 2009, Acorah appeared on Michael Jackson: The Search for His Spirit and attempted to contact the late pop legend’s ghost.

One of the most iconic TV moments ever from Derek Acorah. Rest in power big man. pic.twitter.com/Koq2uYYpoU — Danny (@BrianKiddsMate2) January 4, 2020

He also once claimed to have received a message from Madeleine McCann, who went missing in 2007, before apologising to her parents following backlash.

Despite scepticism Acorah always maintained his shows contained ‘no acting’.

