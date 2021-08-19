unilad
Kill Bill Actor Sonny Chiba Has Died At 82

by : Hannah Smith on : 19 Aug 2021 15:24
Movie Legend Sonny Chiba Has Died At 82Miramax/Universal

Martial arts icon Sonny Chiba has died at 82 following complications related to COVID-19.

Chiba was a six-time black belt who became one of Japan’s most beloved action movie stars, appearing in more than 120 films in a career spanning more than half a century. He was perhaps best known to English speaking audiences for his role as Hattori Hanzo in Kill Bill, Vol. 1.

Japanese media is reporting that Chiba passed away in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, after being hospitalised with pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.

The Street Fighter (Toei Company/New Line Cinema)Toei Company/New Line Cinema

Born Shinichi Chiba in 1939, Chiba began studying martial arts as a university student under karate master Masutatsu Oyama, who he would later portray in a series of films.

He was discovered in a talent search by Toei film studios, and went on to star in dozens of movies for the company, including The Street Fighter, one of the first martial arts films to break through in the United States. The success of The Street Fighter series cemented his role as Japan’s leading martial arts actor, and led to him adopted the name Sonny for subsequent Hollywood projects.

Though Chiba mostly appeared in Japanese-language movies, he made a number of forays into English blockbusters, appearing in Kill Bill and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Chiba continued to be active in the industry as an actor and director well into old age, taking on what would be his final screen role in 2019.

He’s survived by a daughter and two sons.

