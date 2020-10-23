Mr. Bean’s Holiday Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Universal Pictures

Mr. Bean’s Holiday is now available to stream on Netflix. ‘Gracias!’

The 2007 comedy marked Rowan Atkinson’s final feature-film appearance as the beloved halfwit, 17 years after his first appearance in ITV’s classic sitcom.

With Mr. Bean’s Holiday now on the streaming platform for UK users, fans can now gorge on the film, the original show and the utterly incredible animated series.

Mr Bean's Holiday Universal Pictures

The movie, a sequel to his big-screen debut in 1997’s Bean, follows the titular buffoon after he wins an all-expenses-paid holiday to Cannes, France.

Armed with €200 and a video camera, he sets off on his vacation, and – as one would expect with Mr. Bean – things quickly go haywire, from dodgy attempts at eating langoustine, to looking after an abandoned child, to exploding a film set under the purview of Willem Dafoe’s pretentious director.

It’s absolutely, harmlessly hilarious. It proved to be a hit upon release, grossing more than $232 million from a $25 million budget. It also received better reviews compared to the first film, with a 52% Rotten Tomatoes score.

It’s one of numerous films to be added to Netflix today. For comedy lovers, there’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement, This is 40, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. American Pie: Reunion is also available to stream, alongside the first three films with the core cast.

If you’re looking for grisly horror fare, The Purge: Anarchy and Doomsday have also been added. If you’re just looking for a bit of nostalgia, Wild Child is back on the platform.

Mr. Bean’s Holiday is available to watch on Netflix now.