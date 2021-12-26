Mrs Brown’s Boys Leaves ‘Christmas Ruined’ Again, TV Fans Fume

BBC

TV fans have been left fuming after the woefully unfunny Mrs Brown’s Boys left ‘Christmas ruined’ once again.

The first of the two-part festive special aired yesterday, on a day when those who celebrate should have been enjoying carefree laughs with their loved ones.

Sadly, they were instead subjected to what one Twitter user has speculated could well be ‘a psy op by the #BBC to demoralise us at Christmas’.

Ahead of the broadcast, podcast host Stevie White tweeted the following warning:

Turn your TV off right now or you are putting yourself at serious risk and Christmas could be ruined for everyone! The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special is on…

Another Twitter user reflected:

After a wonderful Christmas Day, it’s always the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special that reminds us that there is still sh*t in the world.

A third person declared:

Once Eastenders is finished and Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special comes on, Christmas is done.

I regret to remind you that this is of course just the first festive offering of a sitcom The Independent’s Sean O’Grady as being ‘a hellish place where wit goes to die’.

Mrs Brown will be returning New Year’s Day, bringing in 2022 with yet more ‘hilarious’ hi-jinks from ‘Mammy’ and her ever-divisive gang of comedy characters.

Last month, this harrowing double announcement – which marks the sitcom’s 10-year anniversary – resulted in a number of telly watchers threatening to cancel their licences altogether.