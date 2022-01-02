unilad
Mrs Brown’s Boys ‘Ruins New Years Day’ Again, TV Fans Fume

by : Shola Lee on : 02 Jan 2022 13:41
Mrs Brown’s Boys 'Ruins New Years Day' Again, TV Fans FumeBBC

Starting the new year with a bang and fresh calls for cancellation, Mrs Brown’s Boy has upset fans again.

The New Year’s Day special of the BBC sitcom has apparently ‘ruined’ the holiday for some viewers.

Mrs Brown’s Boys stars Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, known as ‘Mammy’, and centres on the Brown family. While the episode was supposed to focus on Mammy recovering from a hangover, it was the fans who were left feeling worse for wear.

mrs brownBBC

People took to Twitter to share how the special had ‘ruined’ their day. One user said, ‘2022 was going so well but Mrs Brown’s Boys has just come on!’

While another wrote ‘@BBCOne kicking off their drama for 2022 with the thrilling The Tourist… shame they then put Mrs Brown’s Boys on!’

Some people questioned how the show was still on air, with one person speculating that the lead actor had dirt on the BBC.

They said:

Brendan O’Carroll must have something on someone within @bbcone Simply unbelievable that #mrsbrownsboys would get commissioned otherwise.

Others were upset that their beloved Peaky Blinders wasn’t on.

They said:

I tuned in to what I thought was [Peaky Blinders] and it turns out sadly it was Mrs Brown and her boys. The worst TV ever – please BBC, stop this!

Hey, maybe in the next episode Mammy will sport a flat cap.

However, some fans came to the show’s defence, with one user saying ‘love it. I think it’s hilarious.’ Another added, ‘What a really good #mrsbrownsboys tonight as always’.

