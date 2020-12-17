Mrs Brown’s Boys To Continue Until At Least 2026

Mrs Brown's Boys BBC

Feck me… Mrs Brown’s Boys will continue until at least 2026.

The popular BBC sitcom will be sticking around for at least another six years, according to the show’s creator and star Brendan O’Carroll.

Earlier this year, the cast and crew got together in Glasgow to film a holiday special, ready to broadcast in the prized 10pm slot on Christmas Day.

O’Carroll told The Irish Sun: ‘It’s incredible that the BBC have nailed down such a special slot for Mrs Brown. We’ve been doing it for nine years already — which is six more than the Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.’

He added: ‘This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it. I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it.’

Gary Hollywood, who played hairdresser Dino Doyle, won’t appear in the Christmas special after departing the show in October. Earlier reports suggested this was due to a fallout with the cast or a pay dispute, but O’Carroll says this isn’t the case.

He told Dublin Live: ‘Some people claimed Gary left because of a row over money but it wasn’t true. They didn’t know the full story and it was amicable… he decided he wanted to follow his own star and we are delighted for him.’

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special will air at 10pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

