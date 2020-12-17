unilad
Advert

Mrs Brown’s Boys To Continue Until At Least 2026

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Dec 2020 09:30
Mrs Brown's BoysMrs Brown's BoysBBC

Feck me… Mrs Brown’s Boys will continue until at least 2026.

The popular BBC sitcom will be sticking around for at least another six years, according to the show’s creator and star Brendan O’Carroll.

Advert

Earlier this year, the cast and crew got together in Glasgow to film a holiday special, ready to broadcast in the prized 10pm slot on Christmas Day.

Mrs Brown's Boys 2Mrs Brown's Boys 2BBC

O’Carroll told The Irish Sun: ‘It’s incredible that the BBC have nailed down such a special slot for Mrs Brown. We’ve been doing it for nine years already — which is six more than the Royle Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.’

He added: ‘This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it. I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it.’

Advert
Gary HollywoodGary HollywoodBBC

Gary Hollywood, who played hairdresser Dino Doyle, won’t appear in the Christmas special after departing the show in October. Earlier reports suggested this was due to a fallout with the cast or a pay dispute, but O’Carroll says this isn’t the case.

He told Dublin Live: ‘Some people claimed Gary left because of a row over money but it wasn’t true. They didn’t know the full story and it was amicable… he decided he wanted to follow his own star and we are delighted for him.’

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special will air at 10pm on Christmas Day on BBC One. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, BBC, Christmas

Credits

The Irish Sun and 1 other

  1. The Irish Sun

    PRIME SLOT Brendan O’Carroll signs massive new BBC deal with Mrs Brown’s Boys specials secured until 2026

  2. Dublin Live

    Mrs Brown's Boys heartbreak as Brendan O’Carroll lifts lid on popular character leaving show

 