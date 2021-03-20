Mrs. Doubtire Director Chris Columbus Confirms There’s An R-Rated Cut

20th Century Studios

Chris Columbus, the director behind Mrs. Doubtfire, has confirmed there’s an R-rated cut of Robin Williams’ classic movie.

A tweet did the rounds recently that claimed the comedy legend improvised so much on-set it resulted in PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 cuts of the film.

It stemmed from an earlier interview with the director, who explained how Williams’ fierce wit led to Columbus having four different versions of the movie while editing. While partly true, there’s no NC-17 cut.

Columbus told Entertainment Weekly: ‘The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he’ll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say… then let me play. And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember.’

He continued: ‘He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film. I only [previously] used the phrase NC-17 as a joke. There could be no NC-17 version of the movie.’

There are multiple versions of the film, but it’s unlikely we’ll ever see them in their entirety, regardless of fans’ wishes. However, the director did offer an exciting possibility.

He said: ‘I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version. The problem is, I don’t recall most of it. I only know what’s in the movie at this point because it’s been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material.’

Don’t think the cut currently available to viewers isn’t the full vision of the director, though. ‘I think that that would be the best approach. I’m very proud of the film… I’m in a good place with Mrs. Doubtfire, so there’s really no reason to do the definitive cut. The definitive cut of Mrs. Doubtfire is out in the world right now,’ Columbus said.

