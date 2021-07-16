MTV Cribs Is Coming Back Next Month

MTV

I hope you’re ready to be nosy because MTV Cribs is making a comeback with a whole host of celebrities ready to welcome us into their homes.

The reality show was a staple of the early 2000s as it gave viewers an insight into the incredible, excessive homes of the rich and famous, with A-listers keen to show off their multiple cars, giant swimming pools and range of unnecessary gadgets.

Now, 21 years after the series first launched, Cribs is coming back for an all new run, which is set to begin on MTV on August 11.

The new series will welcome viewers into the homes of Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa and Kathy Griffin, among others, with each episode set to last 30 minutes, Deadline reports.

Cribs has run across nearly 20 seasons in various forms, with the original series being rebooted in 2010 and inspiring spin-offs as well as a shortform series for Snapchat.

The series was originally developed by Nina L. Diaz, who is now President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group.

Speaking about the revival of the show, Diaz said: ‘Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media. We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.’

Cribs is the latest show to return to ViacomCBS recently, with shows such as The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked having also made a comeback.

