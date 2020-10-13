MTV Cribs Is Coming Back This Month

MTV

MTV Cribs is getting a full-on reboot, and it’s coming to TV later this month.

Once upon a time, most of us enjoyed MTV’s binge-worthy celebrations of excess, whether it was Cribs, Pimp My Ride or My Super Sweet 16.

Advert

First launched at the turn of the millennium, Cribs managed to tour across the homes of more than 185 celebrities across its first 13 seasons, from Simon Cowell and the Jackass boys, to 50 Cent and Missy Elliott. While it’s seen different versions and several revivals since, MTV International will properly reboot the show this month.

MTV Cribs Viacom Studios Networks International

Following the successes of MTV Cribs UK last year and the remotely-produced lockdown special MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home, the reboot – simply titled MTV Cribs – will come to MTV UK on October 26.

It’s bagged an interesting line-up, including Caitlyn Jenner, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa, Glee star Kevin McHale, The Vamps’ Bradley Simpson and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards. There’s also UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, reality star Gemma Collins and Dutch DJ Don Diablo.

Advert

Caitlyn Jenner Viacom Studios Networks International

In a statement, via Variety, Craig Orr, vice president of original content and development for youth and entertainment at ViacomCBS Networks International, said:

As we spend more time at home this year, our fascination with where and how others live is growing. MTV Cribs continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favorite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour. This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the format, it goes like this: the celebrity stands at their door, they say ‘Welcome to my Crib’, and then you go on a tour of their incredible, lavish homes filled with clothes, massive bathrooms, huge TVs and other quirky luxuries.

Advert

Siwa said: ‘I’m pumped to bring MTV fans into the colorful world of JoJo — complete with my most memorable outfits and the slime game room of my dreams.’

Quinn added: ‘What a dream to be included in this iconic classic. As a top selling broker I’m always spotlighting other people’s homes to the world, but now MTV International is giving you an exclusive look inside my newly redone home — and let’s get one thing clear — in my house, it’s my rules. Expect the unexpected.’

While Snapchat rebooted Cribs for a short-form series in the US in 2017, with great success, America won’t get its own version of the rebooted show until 2021.

Advert

MTV Cribs will air on MTV UK on October 26 at 8pm.