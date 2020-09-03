Mulan Free For All Disney+ Subscribers On December 4

Mulan Will Be Free For All Disney+ Subscribers December 4th Disney

Disney+ is set to drop its $30 purchase fee for Mulan following its initial release, meaning subscribers can watch the film for free if they’re willing to wait a few months.

After the coronavirus outbreak threw theatrical release schedules into chaos, Disney announced last month that the live-action remake of Mulan would go straight to its streaming service.

The film will be available to watch from tomorrow, September 4, but the company is asking viewers to shell out $30, or £20, on top of the existing subscription fee in order to stream it.

Considering Mulan is one of Disney’s major 2020 releases, the decision to include a purchase fee is understandable, and it’s probably actually cheaper than the cost of a family cinema trip. Still, that doesn’t mean people were happy about the decision, with many taking to Twitter to complain about the cost.

The company has now announced Mulan will be free to watch, though it’s holding off for a few months to make some money from the less patient viewers out there. The Mulan title page on Disney+ explains, ‘Watch with Premier Access for £19.99 before its release to all Disney+ subscribers on 4th December 2020.’

When Disney announced Mulan would become a streaming exclusive, CEO Bob Chapek said executives ‘thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring [Mulan] out in a timely manner’.

Though a three-month wait for the free version might seem like a long time, it’s much shorter than the usual gap between a film’s theatrical release and its arrival on streaming services, so all in all fans are getting a relatively good deal. However, with either a costly price tag or a three month wait attached, Mulan better be worth it!