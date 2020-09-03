unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Mulan Free For All Disney+ Subscribers On December 4

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Sep 2020 10:52
Mulan Will Be Free For All Disney+ Subscribers December 4thMulan Will Be Free For All Disney+ Subscribers December 4thDisney

Disney+ is set to drop its $30 purchase fee for Mulan following its initial release, meaning subscribers can watch the film for free if they’re willing to wait a few months. 

Advert

After the coronavirus outbreak threw theatrical release schedules into chaos, Disney announced last month that the live-action remake of Mulan would go straight to its streaming service.

The film will be available to watch from tomorrow, September 4, but the company is asking viewers to shell out $30, or £20, on top of the existing subscription fee in order to stream it.

Considering Mulan is one of Disney’s major 2020 releases, the decision to include a purchase fee is understandable, and it’s probably actually cheaper than the cost of a family cinema trip. Still, that doesn’t mean people were happy about the decision, with many taking to Twitter to complain about the cost.

Advert

The company has now announced Mulan will be free to watch, though it’s holding off for a few months to make some money from the less patient viewers out there. The Mulan title page on Disney+ explains, ‘Watch with Premier Access for £19.99 before its release to all Disney+ subscribers on 4th December 2020.’

When Disney announced Mulan would become a streaming exclusive, CEO Bob Chapek said executives ‘thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring [Mulan] out in a timely manner’.

Though a three-month wait for the free version might seem like a long time, it’s much shorter than the usual gap between a film’s theatrical release and its arrival on streaming services, so all in all fans are getting a relatively good deal. However, with either a costly price tag or a three month wait attached, Mulan better be worth it!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Disney+, Mulan, Now, streaming, Yifei Liu

Credits

Disney+

  1. Disney+

    Mulan

 