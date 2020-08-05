Mulan Is Being Released Straight To Disney+ Next Month Disney

The highly anticipated live-action remake of Mulan will be available to stream on Disney+ next month – though the release comes with an added cost.

Starring Yifei Liu, the latest remake was originally set to arrive in cinemas on March 27 as one of Disney’s major theatrical releases for the year. The company hosted a fancy red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on March 9, but just three days later Disney made the decision to postpone the release due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mulan was rescheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, but with the virus still at large Disney has now changed track, and decided to allow fans to access the film from the comfort of their own homes.

This week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Mulan will premiere on Disney+ on a ‘premiere access’ basis on September 4, Variety reports. This means that on top of paying for a Disney+ subscription, those looking to watch the film will have to fork out an extra $29.99.

The film will be released theatrically in markets that do not have access to the film on Disney+.

Chapek described the release of Mulan on the streaming service as a ‘one-off, as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at’.

The CEO said Disney will study the number of transactions and the number of subscribers generated by the movie, noting that the premiere access window created for Mulan acts as a ‘fairly large stimulus’ for new consumers to sign up for the streaming service.

Mulan is one of the only large-scale releases from a major Hollywood studio to feature an entirely Asian cast, telling the story of the legend of the female Chinese warrior who disguises herself as a man to spare her infirm father from conscription into a war.

Mulan will be available to stream on Disney+ from September 4.

