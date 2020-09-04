Mulan Is Now Streaming On Disney+ Disney

It’s been a long time coming, but the live-action remake of Mulan is finally available to watch on Disney+.

The highly anticipated film was originally slated for a November 2018 release, but it was pushed back as it took longer than expected to find an actor to bring Mulan’s story to life, with the search spanning five continents and involving nearly 1,000 candidates.

Once star Liu Yifei was on board, the film was set for a theatrical release in March, but it was put on hold once again following the coronavirus outbreak.

After weeks of wondering when the Chinese legend would finally be available to watch, Disney announced that it would be skipping the theatrical release and instead be making the film available on Disney+ – though it comes at an added cost of $30, or £20.

Many Disney+ users were not happy about the idea of shelling out money on top of their existing subscription fees to watch the film, but if you’re just too excited to wait then your time has finally come.

As of today, September 4, you can buy Mulan with ‘Premier Access’ on Disney+ and ‘watch as many times as you like’. If you’re not willing to pay the additional cost you can wait until December 4, when Mulan will be available as part of the regular Disney+ catalogue.

Fans of the 1998 version of the film have already expressed mixed opinions about the new movie, which is notably lacking in songs and appearances from Mushu, but positive early reviews suggest Disney has done a good job with the remake.

