Mum Who Found Daughter’s Killer Using Fake MySpace Accounts In New Netflix True Crime Doc
A fascinating new true crime documentary is about to hit Netflix, telling the story of a mother who used fake MySpace accounts to track down her daughter’s killer.
When her 24-year-old daughter Crystal Theobald was gunned down by gang members in February 2016, Belinda Lane was determined to bring the killers to justice.
Over a ten year period, Belinda tirelessly worked to fulfil the vow she had made to her daughter at her funeral, to find her killers and put them behind bars.
Speaking with KABC back in 2016, Belinda said:
Baby girl, I promise you if it takes my last breath, I will get them; I promise you, you will have justice.
Stopping at nothing to fulfil her promise, the devoted mom created fake MySpace accounts which she used to reach out to potential suspects and report their whereabouts to the police.
In 2016, Belinda’s efforts eventually helped lead to the arrest of those responsible for Crystal’s death.
Belinda said:
It could have taken a lifetime. I never would have stopped.
In May 2016, suspect, William ‘Jokes’ Sotelo, was arrested in central Mexico, having fled there after Crystal’s death. Authorities stated at the time that they were able to bring Sotelo into custody on account of Lane’s excellent online detective work.
Riverside Police Lt. Christian Dinco told The Washington Post:
She was very instrumental, working on social media to help us identify where he might be. She provided important information that helped lead us to the capture of William Sotelo.
Without her help, he would likely still be outstanding right now.
Crystal had been driving with her boyfriend through Riverside just outside Los Angeles on the day of the shooting, seated between her boyfriend and her brother as they followed Belinda’s car.
As per court records, a group of gang members had been waiting at an intersection for a rival gang and ended up mistaking the vehicle for one which belonged to rival gang members.
The official Netflix synopsis is as follows:
After her daughter is killed, a mother uses the social networking site MySpace to investigate the people she believes are responsible, resulting in reverberations for multiple families.
But will the line between justice and revenge be blurred?
This looks set to be an absolute must watch for true crime buffs.
Why Did You Kill Me? will land on Netflix on April 14.
