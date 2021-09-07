Mum’s Hilarious ‘You’ Text Has Everyone Hyped Up For New Season

Netflix/@rivsvirgo/Twitter

The creepy Netflix drama You may have taken the world by storm, but its title can cause some odd misunderstandings, as one fan of the show recently found out.

The premiere date for the much anticipated third season of the hit show was revealed a few days ago, but Twitter user @rivsvirgo didn’t get the memo, leading to a hilarious if not slightly confusing encounter with their mum.

Advert 10

He shared a screenshot of a text conversation with his mum, who had messaged him saying, ‘You is back on 15th of October.’

When he asked what his mum means, she replies, ‘You serial killer,’ in reference to the psychopathic lead character played by Penn Badgley.

This apparent accusation confuses her son even more, leading him to message back, ‘how am i,’ before their mum realises the mix up and replies – still pretty confusingly – ‘not you, You.’

Advert 10

He captioned the conversation, ‘Thought my mother was talking about me.’

The misunderstanding has since gone viral, gaining almost 40,000 retweets and more than 438,000 likes, with fans of the show clearly entertained by the mishap.

‘This is my fav tweet of the month and I’m still laughing,’ one person replied. ‘You didn’t deny it though,’ another user joked, while several people pointed out the similarities between the encounter and the classic ‘Yu is blind’ scene from Rush Hour.

Advert 10

Others shared similar conversations they’d had with friends and family, with one person writing, ‘Told my coworker ‘I was watching You over the weekend’ and nearly got killed lol.’

Even the official You Twitter account got involved, replying that the exchange was ‘the kind of convo i want joe and henry to be having’.

You season 3 premieres on October 15.