unilad
Advert

My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Michael Constantine Has Died Aged 94

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Sep 2021 07:19
My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Michael Constantine Has Died Aged 94IFC Films/PA Images

Emmy award-winning actor Michael Constantine has died aged 94, his agent has confirmed.

Constantine was best known to audiences for his role as Gus Portokalos, the father of the bride in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, a role he reprised in the TV series My Big Fat Greek Life and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 in 2016. He died at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania on August 31 of natural causes.

Advert

Before achieving worldwide fame through the 2002 rom-com, Constantine began his acting career on Broadway, before breaking into Hollywood with a variety of roles on television.

Michael Constantine (PA Images)PA Images

In 1970, he won an Emmy award for his portrayal of school principal Seymour Kaufman in Room 222. The show ran for five years.

According to The New York Times, Constantine was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1927. His parents were of Greek origin, and Constantine was reportedly cast to play a variety of ethnicities over the years due to his Mediterranean appearance and also because of his talent for accents.

Advert

Constantine was married and divorced twice, and leaves behind two children.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Groom’s Mum Attempted To Poison Bride With Cake, Wedding Planner Claims
Life

Groom’s Mum Attempted To Poison Bride With Cake, Wedding Planner Claims

Afghanistan: Taliban Takes ‘Complete Control’ Of Panjshir Province
News

Afghanistan: Taliban Takes ‘Complete Control’ Of Panjshir Province

Twins Conjoined At The Head Successfully Separated In Rare Surgery
News

Twins Conjoined At The Head Successfully Separated In Rare Surgery

The Simpsons Kind Of Predicted Dating Apps
Film and TV

The Simpsons Kind Of Predicted Dating Apps

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Film and TV, Michael Constantine, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Now

Credits

New York Times

  1. New York Times

    Michael Constantine, Dad in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ Dies at 94

 