My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Michael Constantine Has Died Aged 94

Emmy award-winning actor Michael Constantine has died aged 94, his agent has confirmed.

Constantine was best known to audiences for his role as Gus Portokalos, the father of the bride in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, a role he reprised in the TV series My Big Fat Greek Life and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 in 2016. He died at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania on August 31 of natural causes.

Before achieving worldwide fame through the 2002 rom-com, Constantine began his acting career on Broadway, before breaking into Hollywood with a variety of roles on television.

In 1970, he won an Emmy award for his portrayal of school principal Seymour Kaufman in Room 222. The show ran for five years.

According to The New York Times, Constantine was born in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1927. His parents were of Greek origin, and Constantine was reportedly cast to play a variety of ethnicities over the years due to his Mediterranean appearance and also because of his talent for accents.

Constantine was married and divorced twice, and leaves behind two children.