My Neighbor Totoro Is Now Streaming On Netflix Toho

It’s a big weekend for Netflix. Along with Uncut Gems, Bojack Horseman and Miss Americana, seven Studio Ghibli classics are available to watch now – including My Neighbor Totoro.

Advert

Since being founded in 1985 by Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki – who was named one of TIME Magazine’s most influential people in 2005 – the studio’s films have frequently proved to be universal, beautifully sketched triumphs.

Until recently, the legendary Japanese animation company had long been averse to streaming. However, Netflix’s acquisition of the international streaming rights was announced late last month – and the first care package has just dropped on the platform.

My Neighbor Totoro Toho

My Neighbor Totoro, which follows two girls who befriend whimsical spirits in a forest near the home of their ailing mother, is a heartwarming work of art – and it’s just one of the studio’s masterpieces you can check out this weekend.

Advert

From now, you can also feast your eyes on Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Only Yesterday, Ocean Waves, Tales from Earthsea and (a personal favourite) Porco Rosso.

Porco Rosso Toho

The titles are available pretty much everywhere in the world apart from the US, Canada or Japan (this is due to WarnerMedia’s acquisition of the US streaming rights for their new platform HBO Max).

Producer Toshio Suzuki at Studio Ghibli said, as per Deadline:

In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.

Following the deal, the films will be rolled out to the platform in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, subtitled in 28 languages, and dubbed in up to 20.

Toho

Only one film is excluded from the deal – as with HBO Max, the absolutely harrowing Grave of the Fireflies won’t be available due to the fact the film was not produced by the studio’s parent company Tokuma Shoten, but by Shinchosha, the publisher of the original novel.

Advert

The rest of the collection will be added over the next two months. On March 1, Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbors The Yamadas, Spirited Away, The Cat Returns, Arrietty, and The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya will be available to watch.

Spirited Away Toho

And finally, on April 1, the following features will be added: Pom Poko, Whisper Of The Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea, From Up On Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises, and When Marnie Was There.