MythBusters Host Grant Imahara Dies At 49 PA Images

MythBusters host Grant Imahara has died at the age of 49.

Advert

Reports say he died suddenly yesterday, July 13, from a brain aneurysm.

Further information about his death has not been released.

A representative from Discovery, the channel that aired MythBusters, said:

We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Advert

Grant PA Images

An electrical engineer and roboticist by training, Imahara joined MythBusters in it’s third season and was on the show until 2014 when he left with co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

In addition to MythBusters, the late 49-year-old featured on Netflix’s show White Rabbit Project where he reunited with Byron and Belleci in 2016.

Following the news of his death, Byron shared a photo of the three hosts together with the caption, ‘Somedays I wish I had a time machine’.

MythBusters co-host Adam Savage also took to Twitter to express his sadness.

He wrote:

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.

Advert

Prior to becoming a TV host himself, Imahara worked behind the scenes for LucasFilm’s THX division for nine years before later joining Industrial Light and Magic. He worked on films like Terminator 3, Galaxy Quest and A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Imahara also lent his talents to the Star Wars prequels as chief model maker specialising in animatronics, as well as The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions.

Alongside his co-hosts, fans of Imahara’s have paid tribute to him on social media.

One person tweeted:

I can’t express how sad it is to hear of #grantImahara passing… I grew up living off of Mythbusters and then was able to enjoy working directly with him at Robogames several years ago. Seeing him break composure at The Resurrection winning fights is one of my favorite memories

Another fan wrote:

So sad, this guy is one of the reasons I became an engineer. Thank you for getting myself and others into science and engineering with your exuberance and passion. Seemed like a lovely man too. Rip

It’s evident he inspired a lot of people and that he’ll be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with Imahara’s friends and family.