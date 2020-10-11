Naomi Harris Rejects ‘Bond Girl’ Label, Says They’re ‘Formidable Women’

Naomie Harris Rejects 'Bond Girls' Label, Says They're 'Formidable Women' Sony Pictures/PA

She’s one of 007’s most reliable colleagues, but Naomi Harris has rejected being labelled a ‘Bond Girl’, saying it’s no longer appropriate to describe the women starring in the modern day franchise.

The Oscar-nominated actress has starred as Moneypenny since first appearing in Skyfall in 2012, and is set to once again star alongside Daniel Craig in No Time To Die.

Advert

According to Harris, the evolution of the film’s female characters over the years has left the term ‘Bond girls’ sounding outdated, and that in more recent films, they’re actually ‘formidable women’.

Naomie Harris Rejects 'Bond Girls' Label, Says They're 'Formidable Women' PA

She told the Mirror, as per Metro:

I look at the older Bond movies, and the term girl is probably appropriate because they aren’t fully fleshed-out characters. But particularly in No Time to Die, they are formidable women driving the plot forward.

Advert

The actress, who has previously starred in films like Moonlight, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, explained that she chooses to play characters she can take pride in, saying she doesn’t want to be underestimated ‘as a woman, or as a Black woman.’

And she’s not the only actress involved in the latest 007 instalment to say the film’s approach to female characters marks as shift from earlier films.

ana de armas PA

Ana de Armas, who will play Paloma in No Time to Die, said in an interview with Vogue Mexico that she spoke on set with director Cary Fukunaga to make sure that her character represented ‘women and female characters in an empowered, realistic way and outside of the stereotype.’

Advert

Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch, who will appear as a new ’00’ agent, said that playing a ‘completely authentic’ female character in the film was a powerful experience.

No Time To Die James Bond Lashana Lynch Universal Pictures

She told Tech Radar:

You just have this whole sense of empowerment that is really important to feel when you’re going to work, but also important to show younger generations coming up.

Advert

No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, has had a bumpy ride over the past few years, with Craig himself personally asking for Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be brought in to ‘liven up’ the script before filming started last year.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to see the 25th instalment of the franchise, with the film’s producers announcing last week that the release date would be delayed until April 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.