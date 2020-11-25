unilad
Napoleon Dynamite Cast Reuniting For Special Livestream

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Nov 2020 15:34
Tina you fat lard, come get some dinner! A Napoleon Dynamite reunion is on the way. 

Over the course of the pandemic, some of cinema’s most beloved casts have got together – virtually, of course – for script reads and general reminiscing about their movies, whether it’s The Goonies, The Lord of the Rings or The Princess Bride.

If there’s one thing we all need right now, it’s guys with great skills. You know, like nunchuck skills, bo hunting skills, computer hacking skills. Don’t worry, Napoleon is on the way.

The stars of 2004’s comedy cult classic are set to reunite for ‘Cyber Dynamite’, a virtual event to raise money for The Hunger Project, a nonprofit organisation looking to end world hunger.

Jon Heder, who played the titular character, will return, alongside Efren Ramirez (Pedro Sánchez), Jon Gries (Rico Dynamite), Tina Majorino (Deb Bradshaw), Haylie Duff (Summer Wheatley), and Shondrella Avery (LaFawnduh Lucas) and other ‘very special surprise guests’.

As per the charity, this reunion is ‘the very first time many of the cast have interacted since the film first burst out at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to become an international smash hit’.

Napoleon Dynamite, directed by Jared Hess, was produced on a $400,000 budget. It went on to gross more than $46 million worldwide.

If you donate $75 or more, you’ll also enter a raffle for special prizes associated with the movie, including a hand-drawn portrait from Heder, a 20-minute acting lesson from Ramirez, and a custom Uncle Rico-autographed Wilson NFL jersey from Gries.

Fans can tune into ‘Cyber Dynamite’ on YouTube at 5pm PST/8pm EST/1am GMT on December 4.

