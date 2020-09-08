Napoleon Dynamite Sequel Has Been Discussed, Says John Heder
Napoleon Dynamite star John Heder has revealed he and writer-director Jared Hess are ‘always playing with the idea’ of a sequel. And it seems like it could be just round the corner.
The much-loved comedy was released in 2004 and tells the story of Napoleon Dynamite (Heder) as he helps his friend Pedro (Efrem Ramirez) run for class president against popular girl Summer.
Considering it’s been 16 years since the release of the film, Heder probably couldn’t reprise his roll as a high school student, but that’s not stopped him and Hess from considering where life might have taken Dynamite since he finished school.
Heder discussed the possibility of a sequel during a virtual Wizard World panel with co-stars Ramirez and Diedrich Bader, where he explained Napoleon Dynamite 2 could follow the star into a ‘raw and edgy’ future, Comicbook reports.
He commented:
I would come back if Jared decided, ‘Hey, let’s go ahead, and let’s see if we can pull off the magic.’ We’ve thought about it. We’re always playing with the idea.
I know I’ve talked a little bit with Jared, and it’s his baby, so I’m just like, ‘You pull the trigger on that.’
Heder went on to say that he’s sure Hess would come up with a story that would be ‘fun to explore’, but that it wouldn’t be your typical sequel where ‘they all look the same and they all act the same’, adding: ‘I think it would be an interesting development in their lives.’
Ramirez suggested a sequel might see Pedro as the husband of Summer, the owner of a bakery and the father of five children.
He commented:
There’s so much more depth to find through these characters, especially in their futures. That would be pretty interesting.
It’s unclear whether Hess will decide to ‘pull the trigger’ and revive the beloved characters, but I’m sure fans would be happy if he did. In the meantime, I’m going to go catch a delicious bass and eat some tater tots.
Topics: Film and TV, Efrem Ramirez, Jared Hess, John Heder, Napoleon Dynamite, Now, sequel