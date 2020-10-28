Narcos: Mexico Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix
Netflix has announced that it has renewed Narcos: Mexico for a third season.
Narcos: Mexico first aired in 2018 with its second second arriving on the streaming service earlier this year.
The original Narcos made its debut in 2015 and was a hit with viewers, sparking the Mexico spin off that continues the story and explores the origins of the modern drug war.
Original showrunner Eric Newman will not resume the position for season three, however. The American film and TV producer has reportedly stepped aside for co-creator Carlo Bernard to become the new showrunner.
While Newman won’t be the showrunner anymore, he says that he will still be involved in the show.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, ‘I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, and immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows.’
When we began this endeavour — making a show in two languages, in a country that had never seen this kind of production — it seemed insane. But Netflix saw its potential then and their faith in us never wavered.
Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over 10 years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of season three of Narcos: Mexico in his extremely capable hands.
A release date is yet to be given for the third season.
