Natalie Portman Now Training To Become Female Thor

Natalie Portman has revealed she’s in training to transform herself into the Mighty Thor – the female equivalent of Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder.

Following her last appearance as the character of Jane Foster in Avengers: Endgame, Portman is preparing to return to the role she first established in the 2011 film Thor.

The actor played Thor’s main love interest in the character’s first two films, though she did not return as Foster in Thor: Ragnarok. As a result, fans were surprised when Portman announced her involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

Though the upcoming Thor film will see the return of Foster, she is expected to be quite different from the character we saw in the first two films.

Director Taika Waititi is set to take a lot of inspiration from Jason Aaron’s graphic novels in which Foster becomes the new Thor, known as Mighty Thor. It’s no secret that, like most of the Avengers, Thor is in excellent shape, and his female counterpart is no different.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor Marvel

Portman discussed her character in an interview with Yahoo!, where she revealed her superhero training was underway.

The actor commented:

I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.

Portman confirmed that the film was ‘based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor‘, in which Foster is ‘going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.’

Foster’s cancer story is prominent in the novels, and while Waititi hasn’t confirmed whether it will be included in his film Portman’s comments appear to suggest that it will be.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor Marvel

Aaron’s Thor stories reveal that the God of Thunder has become unworthy, so Foster, who is battling cancer, picks up his hammer and consequently gains all the power of Thor. However, her powers cause issue in that she loses all the benefits of her cancer treatment every time she picks up the hammer, preventing her body from healing.

It’s unclear whether Thor: Love and Thunder will also pick up the storyline of Thor becoming unworthy, but actor Hemsworth has assured that he’s not ready to give up the hammer just yet.

Chris Hemsworth Teams Up With Deadpool Writer For New Netflix Blockbuster Marvel

In an interview with the Polish magazine Elle Man earlier this year, Hemsworth commented:

I’m not going into any retirement period. Thor is far too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old. [Love and Thunder is] definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.

All will be revealed in the new movie, which is currently slated for release on February 11, 2022.