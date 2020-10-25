Natalie Portman Says Jane Will Wield Mjolnir In Thor: Love And Thunder Disney/Marvel Studios

With next phase of Marvel movies underway, new hero Natalie Portman has revealed her intent to possess Thor’s legendary hammer, Mjolnir, in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

With Phase 3 complete after the events of Avengers: Endgame gave fans an epic and somewhat heart-breaking conclusion in April of 2019, we are yet to see any next phase movies hit the big screen.

In an interview with ESPN Women, Portman, who has previously appeared in two of the three Thor movies, revealed she will be wielding the powerful weapon in the fourth instalment of the Thor movies, as Marvel enters Phase 4.

Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman at Comic Con PA

The 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress spilled the beans when asked whether she gets to hold the mighty hammer.

‘Do you get to hold the hammer?’ asks interviewer, Julie Foudy.

‘I do, I do,’ responds Portman.

‘And be like, “Look at me now boys!’ jokes Foudy, to which the Portman replied: ‘That’s exactly [what I say]. You guessed the script, Julie.’

Watch the video clip, as she speaks to Foudy, in a socially-distanced video interview from their respective homes:

Having appeared as Jane Foster in Thor and 2013’s sequel Thor: The Dark World, Portman’s role has been something of a supporting character having also served as the love interest to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Portman also appeared in Endgame, albeit not in a true sense of the word, via unused The Dark World footage incorporated during a scene.

But now, under the directorial guise of Taika Waititi (director of Thor: Ragnarok), she’ll be transformed into the hero in Thor: Love and Thunder, for which its a script is still tightly under wraps.

Love and Thunder is scheduled for a February 2022 release and stars current God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and MCU newcomer Christian Bale.