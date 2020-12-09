Natalie Portman Says She Was 'Sexualised' As A Child Star PA Images/Gaumont Buena Vista International

Natalie Portman has said that being sexualised as a child star made her afraid, and took away her own sexuality.

The actress, now 39, was just 12-years-old on the set of her first big acting role in Léon: The Professional.

On an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, Portman said being part of the industry from such a young age affected her own sexual development and didn’t allow the full expression of who she really was.

‘Being sexualised as a child took away from my own sexuality because it made me afraid,’ she told the actor.

‘So many people had this impression of me that I was super-serious and prude and conservative as I got older,’ she said during the 90-minute episode.

‘I consciously cultivated that because it was a way to make me feel safe. If someone respects you, they’re not going to objectify you,’ she explained.

In 1997, the actress was offered the role of Lolita in a film adaptation of Vladmir Nabokov’s 1955 book.

The plot follows a middle-aged man who becomes sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. Portman told the podcast she rejected the role because she didn’t want it to define her image in the industry, and subsequently would frequently refuse to do kissing or other intimate scenes.

‘At that age you do have your own sexuality, and you do have your own desire and you do want to explore things… but you don’t feel safe necessarily,’ she said, adding, ‘You build these fortresses around you’.

She added:

I was aware I was being portrayed as a ‘Lolita’ type figure. It made me feel like the only way I could be safe was to be like I am conservative, and I am smart… and don’t look at me that way.

It is not the first time Portman has spoken out about the issue of being sexualised. At a 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles, the Black Swan star said she had been a victim of ‘sexual terrorism’ when a local radio station held a countdown to the day she turned 18.

‘Euphemistically, the date that I would be legal to sleep with,’ Portman said.

Portman acknowledged that some of her defences were the ‘opposite trajectory’ of other child stars, who were given clean-cut roles on screen but went on to hold a prolific, sexualised image in public.

‘It’s totally true. It’s so weird because I was auditioning for all that stuff too as a kid, but I never got it,’ she said.

