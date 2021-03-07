Natalie Portman Shows Off Impressive Transformation Into Female Thor
Marvel fans have been blown away by Natalie Portman’s extraordinary transformation for upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.
Photos from the set shared by fan account Natalie Portman Updates show Portman looking absolutely ripped and very powerful indeed as she reprises the role of Jane Foster.
Having already teased that there are some big changes on the horizon – and having previously revealed that she had begun to train and develop muscles – fans have been left deeply impressed by the hard-won results.
Photos of Portman in a t-shirt from the Sydney, Australia based set show just how hard she’s been working to develop strong arms. She now honestly looks fully capable of picking up cars and climbing up buildings; a fully-fledged superhero straight out of a comic book.
One person marvelled:
Oh my goddess of Thunder. Look at those biceps.
Another tweeted:
If she thought she was getting stanned before, She has no idea what is coming. Appreciating the dedication.
Speaking with Yahoo! in October, Portman revealed:
I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.
I’m trying to think – it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.
Also in October, Portman made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she spoke about how gruelling her training regime for the film had proven to be:
I’m in so much pain. I’m not good at this. I am an almost-40-year-old mother-of-two. It is a different scenario to try and get jacked. I can’t get up, I can’t sit down. It’s a situation… It’s not happening. I’m like, ‘When do they (muscles) come in?’
Some serious gym-spiration right here…
Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in cinemas on May 6, 2022.
