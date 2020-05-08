National Treasure Movie And Disney+ TV Series In The Works
A brand new National Treasure TV series is in the works for Disney+.
Those who loved the original cast are also in luck, with long-awaited feature movie National Treasure 3 also on the way, with the currently untitled picture still in the script-writing stage.
The second instalment, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, was released way back in December 2007, yet fans have never quite given up hope that there will be more mysteries to unravel.
Speaking with Collider, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked on both National Treasure movies, revealed the third movie is ‘being written right now’, while the TV series version ‘is in process’.
According to Bruckheimer, the pilot script has already been completed, as has an outline of future episodes. The TV series will feature a ‘much younger cast’ than the movies.
Bruckheimer told Collider:
We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen.
Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active. […] The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast.
It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.
The original National Treasure movie was released back in 2004, and sparked many a childhood ambition of becoming a code-cracking historian.
The narrative follows cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage), who learns from his grandfather about a treasure chest hidden somewhere in the US, with clues left scattered around the country.
The equally fun sequel continues to track Benjamin’s adventures, filled with mysterious diaries and seemingly indecipherable symbols.
Both movies were a hit at the global box office, despite holding respective rankings of 46% and 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first movie grossed more than $347 million worldwide, while the sequel raked in almost $460 million.
Wildly entertaining, and worth it for Cage’s various facial expressions alone, this is a franchise that doesn’t take itself too seriously and will no doubt make for perfect escapist telly.
A decidedly more tongue-in-cheek hero than Indiana Jones, Benjamin Franklin Gates can still very much pull an audience into a world of puzzle solving and super tense moments of peril.
Remind yourself of why the existing films are such a blast with the following clip:
Very much looking forward to seeing which direction the National Treasure map will be taking us next.
You can catch National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets on Disney+ now.
