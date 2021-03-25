National Treasure Officially Being Rebooted As TV Show

Disney

Film franchise National Treasure is officially getting rebooted as a TV show by Disney+.

The film series focused on treasure hunter Benjamin Gates, originally played by Nicolas Cage, who searches for hidden troves and secrets with the help of his girlfriend, father and friend.

Now Disney+ has greenlit a TV version of National Treasure which will reportedly be 10 episodes long.

The TV version will have a Latino lead, with 20-year-old Jess Morales taking the torch from Benjamin Gates. As per Deadline, the show ‘explores the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism, told from the point of view of Jess Morales’.

Morales will go on the ‘adventure of a lifetime’ with her friends to uncover her family history all while searching for hidden treasure too.

National Treasure original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley are returning to write the reimagined version for Disney+. The films’ original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is said to be linked to the new project with Mira Nair directing.

The National Treasure reboot has been in the works for over a year as Bruckheimer said in an interview in May 2020 that he was hopeful the series would happen.

Discussing the reboot, he said at the time, ‘The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.’

He also teased at a third National Treasure movie, THR added.