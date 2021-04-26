Naya Rivera And Jessica Walter Not Included In Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

PA Images

The Oscars has received criticism for leaving a number of stars, including Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter, out of its In Memoriam tribute.

Taking place in Hollywood last night, April 25, the 93rd Academy Awards was met with mixed responses from viewers and film fans who took to social media to share their thoughts on the event.

There were a number of moments that got people talking, including Chadwick Boseman’s loss to Anthony Hopkins for Best Actor and Daniel Kaluuya’s incredible acceptance speech, but among the most criticised was the fast-paced In Memoriam tribute that honoured those who have lost their lives in the time since the last Academy Awards.

You can see the In Memoriam video below:

With the fast beat of Stevie Wonder’s As playing in the background, the three-minute memorial video remembered stars including Christopher Plummer, Kelly Preston and Boseman as it moved at high speed through the series of photos.

Viewers were quick to express their disappointment in the video, with some suggesting it looked rushed while others noted that a number of people appeared to be missing from the tribute.

There was no mention of Glee star Naya Rivera, who passed away in July 2020, or Arrested Development actor Jessica Walter, who died last month. Variety noted that both actors had careers primarily on television, though Walter had previously been nominated for a Golden Globe and had appeared in a number of films.

Other stars left out of the tribute were songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who received an Oscar Best Song nomination for That Thing You Do! in 1997, and Nick Cordero, who was primarily a stage actor but who had also been involved in some features.

After the video, some Twitter users took it upon themselves to give a tribute to the missing stars themselves, with one person sharing a picture of Rivera and writing, ‘Since the academy, along with the grammys, decided yet again not to include naya rivera in the tribute section of their 3 hour long show, we again have to do it for them. you’re with us forever and your talent / legacy will span beyond generations.’

Another commented, ‘tThe memoriam was so disrespectful, they unnecessary speed run it and didn’t included Naya Rivera and Jessica Walter [sic].’

The Oscars links to a full In Memoriam gallery on its website in an effort to account for any omissions, though it still failed to include all of the stars.