Netflix Shares First Look At The Haunting Of Bly Manor

Netflix has confirmed The Haunting of Bly Manor is arriving on our screens this autumn, and the first-look images are leaving fans very excited.

It will be the long-awaited second season of The Haunting of Hill House, which dropped two years ago starring You actor Victoria Pedretti.

The announcement, via the official page for the upcoming season, read: ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives this fall. Until then… look beneath the surface.’

Rather than this season being based on the Shirley Jackson novel as the first one was, Bly Manor will go off 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. It’ll be about a young woman who moves to the English countryside to care for two orphaned children, encountering evidence of a grim history and entities she can’t begin to explain, as Vanity Fair reports.

Hill House and Bly Manor showrunner Mike Flanagan spoke to the publication about the season coming to the small screen in autumn, and explained that three loves stories are going to be the heart of this season.

Check out the new images here:

He said:

It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them really that beat at the heart of this season. They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it’s really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance. That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us—but who’s gone—really is the heart of any ghost story.

People have taken to social media to express their excitement for the new series. One person joked, ‘FINNAAALLLYY UR FEEDING ME I WAS STARVING’, while someone else said, ‘I’ve been waiting to get some real news about this show!! I cannot wait, Hill House was absolutely terrifying’.

Here’s hoping the season it will be out in time for Halloween.