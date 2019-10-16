Neil Patrick Harris To Star In Matrix 4

PA Images/Warner Bros

Precious little is known as of yet about the fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise, which will hit cinemas almost twenty years after the third in what was long regarded to be a trinity.

However, the cast is beginning to take shape; bringing the return of OG favourites as well as the introduction of new – as of yet mysterious – characters.

One of those about to get plugged in to the Matrix is Neil Patrick Harris, he of the pricey suits and laser tag prowess.

As reported by Variety, Harris is set to join old hats Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as other confirmed Matrix newbie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

No doubt his most famous character Barney Stinson would love the chance to tell women in bars how he can dodge bullets, however it isn’t immediately clear what sort of indiviudal Harris will portray.

As someone who thoroughly enjoyed Harris’ maelvolent performance as Count Olaf in A Series Of Unfortunate Events, I personally hope Harris will take on the sort of villainous role the classic franchise does so well.

However, I can also see him bringing us a wide-eyed hero; newly unplugged from his artificial existence much like Neo was, decades ago.

Plot details are currently thin on the ground, however Reeves has reportedly described the script as being ‘very ambitious’.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner, Reeves said he was ‘absolutely’ excited for what the film has planned for his iconic character:

It’s very ambitious, As it should be!

Lana Wachowski – one half of The Wachowski Sisters’ creative team – will write and direct the movie, with production reportedly beginning at some point in early 2020.

Excitable rumours have been circulating regarding the possibility of a young Morphis being featured in the plot. However, this has not been confirmed and – as of yet – there has been no official announcement in regards to Laurence Fishburne potentially reprising his role.

The Matrix 4 will enter cinemas in this dimension as of 2022.

