Netflix And Apple Both Tried To Buy New James Bond Film

PA/Universal Pictures

In light of some movies opting for streaming debuts instead of a cinema release, apparently several outlets tried to buy the upcoming James Bond film.

No Time To Die has been pushed back twice due to the ongoing pandemic; it was initially set to hit cinemas in April, before being pushed back to November 2020. It’s since been moved back even further and will now be released in 2021.

While the likes of Greyhound, Coming 2 America and Without Remorse have been bought by streaming platforms recently for millions of dollars, MGM, the studio behind No Time To Die, reportedly wouldn’t give up its title very easily.

NO TIME TO DIE Universal Pictures

According to Variety, having lost between $30 – $50 million dollars in moving the film back, MGM were apparently asking for a whopping $600 million for No Time To Die, which some streaming platforms dubbed as too much money.

However, a spokesperson told the publication that Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie ‘was not for sale’.

They said, ‘We do not comment on rumours. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.’

I have to admit, I admire MGM’s stubbornness because films like James Bond are much more enjoyable when watching them on the big screen.

James Bond No Time To Die Universal Pictures

MGM of course have money on its mind too with the upcoming movie costing the studio a whopping $250 million to produce.

Hopefully No Time To Die will be worth the wait…