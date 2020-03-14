unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Netflix And Disney To Shut Down Production On Series And Films Due To Coronavirus

by : Lucy Connolly on : 14 Mar 2020 14:09
Netflix And Disney To Shut Down Production On Series And Films Due To CoronavirusNetflix And Disney To Shut Down Production On Series And Films Due To CoronavirusNetflix/PA Images

Netflix and Disney have announced they are halting production on films and TV shows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert

The studios made the announcement on Friday, March 13, with Netflix shutting down production in the US and Canada for two weeks ‘due to government restrictions and health [and] safety precautions’.

Disney has paused production on some of its live-action movies ‘for a short time’, although as of yet it is unclear whether this will affect release dates.

netflixnetflixPixabay

For Netflix, this means production for the fourth season of Stranger Things has been stopped, while in Disney’s case, a number of high-level productions such as The Little Mermaid will be halted. The live-action remake was scheduled to begin shooting in London next week.

Advert

Other films affected include the Home Alone remake, The Last Duel, and Nightmare Alley, all of which are in various levels of production phases.

A representative for Walt Disney Studios said in a statement, as per The Los Angeles Times:

While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time.

We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.

the little mermaidthe little mermaidDisney

The news comes as Disney announced it would be bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months earlier than originally planned in an attempt to provide ‘families with some fun and joy during this challenging period’.

The animated sequel will arrive on the streaming service in the US tomorrow, March 15, and will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the news in a statement, saying:

Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.

Advert

So although we might have to wait that little bit longer for any new releases, at least we have plenty of content to binge on – starting with Frozen 2.

It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our Coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on Coronavirus, click here.

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

Topics: Film and TV, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Netflix

Credits

The Los Angeles Times

  1. The Los Angeles Times

    Disney Studios halts production on ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Shang-Chi’ and other films

 