Netflix And Disney To Shut Down Production On Series And Films Due To Coronavirus
Netflix and Disney have announced they are halting production on films and TV shows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The studios made the announcement on Friday, March 13, with Netflix shutting down production in the US and Canada for two weeks ‘due to government restrictions and health [and] safety precautions’.
Disney has paused production on some of its live-action movies ‘for a short time’, although as of yet it is unclear whether this will affect release dates.
For Netflix, this means production for the fourth season of Stranger Things has been stopped, while in Disney’s case, a number of high-level productions such as The Little Mermaid will be halted. The live-action remake was scheduled to begin shooting in London next week.
Other films affected include the Home Alone remake, The Last Duel, and Nightmare Alley, all of which are in various levels of production phases.
A representative for Walt Disney Studios said in a statement, as per The Los Angeles Times:
While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time.
We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.
The news comes as Disney announced it would be bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months earlier than originally planned in an attempt to provide ‘families with some fun and joy during this challenging period’.
The animated sequel will arrive on the streaming service in the US tomorrow, March 15, and will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the news in a statement, saying:
Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.
So although we might have to wait that little bit longer for any new releases, at least we have plenty of content to binge on – starting with Frozen 2.
