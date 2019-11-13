Netflix and Nickelodeon Team Up on New Deal to Produce Films and TV Series

Nickelodeon

Our favourite childhood shows could be about to get a new lease of life as Netflix and Nickelodeon have teamed up to produce films and TV series.

Netflix are likely feeling the pressure now Disney+ has officially launched, as the new streaming service on the block comes fully loaded with classic Disney films as well as new, original content, creating a haven for kids and adults alike.

As a result, Netflix’s collaboration with kids content producer Nickelodeon may be a strategic move in an attempt to hold the attention of younger viewers.

The multi-year output deal will see the companies produce original animated features and television series, based on both existing Nickelodeon characters as well as brand-new ones, Variety report.

Nickelodeon has been home to a whole host of iconic content in the past, including Spongebob Squarepants, Drake and Josh and Rocko’s Modern Life, and Netflix has already been making its mark on some of the characters with shows like Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, which is already streaming on the service.

Netflix and Nickelodeon teaming up after Disney plus launched? Childhood war has begun. I am so here for it. — Ale 🦥 (@agriselle06) November 13, 2019

Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s vice president of original animation, expressed her excitement for the collaboration in a statement, saying:

Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit. We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.

Netflix says 60% of its subscribers regularly watch kids shows and movies, suggesting the new content will be welcomed by the majority of viewers. Conversely, other kids’ cable networks might be less impressed with the news, as the number of people watching regular television is sinking thanks to direct-to-consumer platforms, like Netflix, picking off their viewers.

Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, spoke about the future of network, saying:

Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal.

Robbins continued:

The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.

It will be great to see what Netflix and Nickelodeon come up with together!

